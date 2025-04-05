Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $279,103,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after buying an additional 7,791,399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.95.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $86,722. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

