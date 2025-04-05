Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $2,790,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 853,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

