Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – April 4th

Alibaba Group, SEA, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, Target, Apollo Global Management, and Arista Networks are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares in companies that create, produce, and distribute entertainment content, such as films, television, music, video games, and live events. These stocks often reflect the cyclical nature of consumer interest and technological innovation in the entertainment industry, making them unique investments influenced by trends, audience engagement, and evolving digital platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $14.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.74. 40,206,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,593,593. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.73. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SE traded down $11.46 on Friday, hitting $108.59. 10,175,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.17 and a beta of 1.73. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE VZ traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.44. 20,455,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,619,877. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,419,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.91. 8,739,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $90.67 and a 12-month high of $177.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $12.53 on Friday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,302,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,368,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

