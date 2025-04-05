Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.