Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,647 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 660.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of DexCom by 51.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DXCM opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

