2,430 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 8.4 %

COF opened at $150.19 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average is $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.80.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

