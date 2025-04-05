Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 4.8 %

WMT opened at $83.09 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,288,807.84. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.