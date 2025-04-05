Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $9.17 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,716,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,297,000 after purchasing an additional 155,004 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 246,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

