Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $156.94 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

