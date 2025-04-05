Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 731.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,341,000 after buying an additional 305,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average of $172.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

