26,343 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Wynn Resorts accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $209,120,000 after buying an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $117,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $108.50.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,943 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.