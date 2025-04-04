Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $917.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $972.68 and its 200-day moving average is $873.52. The firm has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

