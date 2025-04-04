Orion Investment Co Purchases 995 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Orion Investment Co increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Orion Investment Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $57.93 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

