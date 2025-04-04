ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $13.94 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,865 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,536,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,468,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,803,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,412,000 after buying an additional 130,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Centene by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,786,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,040,000 after buying an additional 1,214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,080,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,056,000 after acquiring an additional 928,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

