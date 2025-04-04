Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 515 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

