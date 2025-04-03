Mina (MINA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $271.93 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Mina has a market cap of $271.93 million and approximately $23.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,223,882,189 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,882,188 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mina has a current supply of 1,223,873,548.84003923. The last known price of Mina is 0.23185311 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $23,446,756.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

