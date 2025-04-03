SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCHMID Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCHMID Group stock. Hartree Partners LP grew its position in SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. SCHMID Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 10.45% of SCHMID Group worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHMID Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHMD opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. SCHMID Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

SCHMID Group Company Profile

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

