Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,117,000 after purchasing an additional 326,181 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,861,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,732,000 after acquiring an additional 74,569 shares during the period. InvesTrust acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $4,388,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 249,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.44.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $123.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

