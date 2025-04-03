Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in March

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,636,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 21,272,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 653.9 days.

Separately, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

KUASF stock remained flat at $6.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

