Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in March

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,636,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 21,272,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 653.9 days.
Separately, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
About Kuaishou Technology
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
