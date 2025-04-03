Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Posts Earnings Results

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 36.60 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Travis Perkins had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

Travis Perkins Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.62) on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 478 ($6.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 976 ($12.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 636.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 743.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.99) to GBX 910 ($11.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

