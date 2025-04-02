RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $552,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

