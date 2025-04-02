Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 1,440 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Tepp RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18,850.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $448.39 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.45 and a 200 day moving average of $508.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

