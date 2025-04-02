Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Posts Earnings Results

Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cloudbreak Discovery had a negative net margin of 842.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.92%.
Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 172,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The company has a market cap of £1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.14. Cloudbreak Discovery has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.
The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.
