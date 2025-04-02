Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Posts Earnings Results

Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cloudbreak Discovery had a negative net margin of 842.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.92%.

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 172,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The company has a market cap of £1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.14. Cloudbreak Discovery has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading London listed royalty company and natural resource project generator. Cloudbreak is focused on energy royalty acquisitions with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value. Its primary operating jurisdiction is the United States, but the Company will continue to deploy its project generation model in the international energy sector to acquire minority interests in projects of merit.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.

The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.

