BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%.

BT Brands Price Performance

Shares of BT Brands stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

