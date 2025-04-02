BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%.
BT Brands Price Performance
Shares of BT Brands stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.
About BT Brands
