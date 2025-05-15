Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,052 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after buying an additional 7,372,718 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6,902.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,652,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,433,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

