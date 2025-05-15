Vikas Bhalla Sells 25,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ExlService by 5.0% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

