Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,798 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

