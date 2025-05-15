Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Masco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Masco by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Masco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

