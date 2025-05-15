Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Sells $92,357.43 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $92,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,668.62. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.02. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

