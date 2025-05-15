Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 75,898 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,898 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $38,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after buying an additional 632,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $66,680,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.45.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

