QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Holdings Raised by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 518.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,226 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $282,289.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 930,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,084. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,035.29. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,198 shares of company stock worth $748,796. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

