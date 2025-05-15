Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) CEO Purchases $86,680.00 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Energizer

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,407,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $1,517,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energizer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

