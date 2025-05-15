Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,987,000 after acquiring an additional 628,116 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,145,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,305,000 after acquiring an additional 210,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after acquiring an additional 628,065 shares during the period.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

