Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,034,000 after acquiring an additional 838,954 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,818,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $222.40 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $223.93. The company has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.