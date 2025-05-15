NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.