Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Director Purchases $215,000.00 in Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) Director John J. Kelley III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,215.50. This represents a 169.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $565.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 666,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 297,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 160,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 136,548 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 98,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.