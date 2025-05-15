Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 45,472 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.03 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

