Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 16,019 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.24. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

