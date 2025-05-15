Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 5,397 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after acquiring an additional 480,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after buying an additional 173,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on H. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 over the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $136.31 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

