Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,098 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

