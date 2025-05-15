Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 30,182 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

