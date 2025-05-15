UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Price

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.77.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3,693,700.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.