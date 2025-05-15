Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.19 Million Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $269.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,449.84. This represents a 19.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

