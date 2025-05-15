69,158 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 835.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SXC opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $753.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.