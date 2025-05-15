Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

