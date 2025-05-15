Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 141.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $496.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.74.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.