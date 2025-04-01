Tradewinds LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Tradewinds LLC. trimmed its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMO. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 9,704 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $456,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

