National Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swmg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.