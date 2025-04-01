AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU) Holdings Trimmed by Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC cut its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF comprises about 0.4% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned 28.87% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of ARLU opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $28.37.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (ARLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. ARLU was launched on Mar 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

