Tradewinds LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,583,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

